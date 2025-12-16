Louisiana, Charlotte schedule football series for 2026, 2032

The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns and Charlotte 49ers have scheduled a home-and-home football series for the 2026 and 2032 seasons, FBSchedules.com has learned. A copy of the football game contract with the University of North Carolina Charlotte was obtained from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette via a state public records request.

In the first game of the series, Louisiana will travel to face Charlotte at Jerry Richardson Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026. The series will conclude six seasons later with the Ragin’ Cajuns hosting the 49ers at Cajun Field at Our Lady of Lourdes Stadium in Lafayette, La., on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2032.

Louisiana was previously scheduled to host the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs on Sept. 26 next season, but that game has been removed from the Ragin’ Cajuns’ schedule. It appears that Louisiana Tech, which announced a move to the Sun Belt Conference by 2027, is making the move in time for the 2026 season.

In other non-conference action in 2026, Louisiana will host the Lamar Cardinals in Lafayette on Sept. 5, visit the USC Trojans on Sept. 12, and host the UAB Blazers on Sept. 19.

Charlotte was scheduled to visit the Louisville Cardinals on Sept. 26, 2026, but that contest has been canceled per an announcement from the school last week. Additionally, Charlotte’s previously scheduled home contest against the Ole Miss Rebels in 2026 was shifted from Charlotte to Oxford, Miss.

Due to those changes, Charlotte sought a new opponent to visit Jerry Richardson Stadium next season and found the Ragin’ Cajuns.

Charlotte is scheduled to open the 2026 season at home against The Citadel Bulldogs on Saturday, Sept. 5. In addition to games with Ole Miss and Louisiana, the 49ers will play a non-conference contest on the road against the Appalachian State Mountaineers on Sept. 19.

The American Conference previously revealed the league opponents for each team in 2026. Charlotte will host East Carolina, Memphis, Navy, and Tulane and will visit North Texas, Temple, Tulsa, and UAB.

