Charlotte makes changes to 2026 non-conference football schedule

The Charlotte 49ers have made two adjustments to their non-conference football schedule for the 2026 season, and both changes affect games with power conference opponents.

Charlotte was previously scheduled to begin a home-and-home football series with the Ole Miss Rebels on Sept. 12, 2026 at Jerry Richardson Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. However, that game has shifted locations and will now be played at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss., on the same date.

The second game of the home-and-home series, originally scheduled to be played in Oxford on Sept. 4, 2027, will be played as scheduled. With the change, Charlotte will now travel to face the Rebels in consecutive seasons in 2026 and 2027.

With the loss of the home game against Ole Miss in 2026, Charlotte’s road contest against the Louisville Cardinals has been canceled. The Louisville game, which was originally scheduled to be played on Sept. 26, 2026, will be replaced by a home contest to be announced later.

Charlotte is currently scheduled to open the 2026 season at home at Jerry Richardson Stadium against The Citadel Bulldogs on Sept. 5. One week after visiting Ole Miss, the 49ers are scheduled to make an in-state trip to Boone, N.C., to face the Appalachian State Mountaineers on Sept. 19.

The American Conference opponents for Charlotte in 2026 were previously announced. Charlotte will host East Carolina, Memphis, Navy, and Tulane, and travel to take on North Texas, Temple, Tulsa, and UAB.

