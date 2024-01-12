Tracking Army’s future football game cancellations

The Army Black Knights are set to join the American Athletic Conference beginning with the 2024 season, which marks the end of their 19-season run as an FBS Independent.
Army will officially become a member of The American on July 1, 2024. Since the Navy Midshipmen are in the same conference, it was agreed that the Army-Navy Game will continue to be played annually during the second weekend of December, but it will be a non-conference contest for both schools.
Should Army and Navy both finish at the top of The American standings, they would play in consecutive weeks in the American Football Championship and then again in the Army-Navy Game.
The Black Knights will also continue to play the Air Force Falcons annually in the non-conference, which preserves the battle for the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy between the three service academies.
As a result of Army’s move into The American, the Black Knights have to cancel the majority of their future football contests. With an eight-game conference schedule and annual games against Air Force and Navy, Army will have only two non-conference opponents to schedule each season.
Below we will track which future non-conference games Army cancels. Note that some of these games could be rescheduled in the future.
Army Canceled Football Game Tracker
Previously announced cancellations
- at Ball State – Aug. 31, 2024
- vs. Buffalo – Sept. 12, 2026
- at Buffalo – Sept. 12, 2027
- at Buffalo – Sept. 10, 2033
- vs. Dartmouth – Sept. 28, 2024
- at Georgia Southern – Oct. 5, 2030
- vs. Georgia Southern – Nov. 8, 2031
- at Liberty – Sept. 20, 2025
- vs. Liberty – Nov. 28, 2026
- vs. Syracuse – Sept. 21, 2024
- at UConn – Sept. 7, 2024
- vs. UConn – Oct. 11, 2025
- at UMass – Nov. 9, 2024
- vs. Wake Forest – Nov. 16, 2024
- at Wake Forest – Nov. 15, 2025
Updates to Army’s future cancellations will be added below as they are announced.
It seems like Army-Marist is still on for 2025. Extremely rare matchup. Pioneer Leage teams rarely play FBS opponents due to scholarship limitations in that league akin to Ivy League.