Tracking Army’s future football game cancellations

The Army Black Knights are set to join the American Athletic Conference beginning with the 2024 season, which marks the end of their 19-season run as an FBS Independent.

Army will officially become a member of The American on July 1, 2024. Since the Navy Midshipmen are in the same conference, it was agreed that the Army-Navy Game will continue to be played annually during the second weekend of December, but it will be a non-conference contest for both schools.

Should Army and Navy both finish at the top of The American standings, they would play in consecutive weeks in the American Football Championship and then again in the Army-Navy Game.

The Black Knights will also continue to play the Air Force Falcons annually in the non-conference, which preserves the battle for the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy between the three service academies.

As a result of Army’s move into The American, the Black Knights have to cancel the majority of their future football contests. With an eight-game conference schedule and annual games against Air Force and Navy, Army will have only two non-conference opponents to schedule each season.

Below we will track which future non-conference games Army cancels. Note that some of these games could be rescheduled in the future.

Army Canceled Football Game Tracker

Previously announced cancellations

Ball State Cardinals

at Ball State – Aug. 31, 2024

[Source]

Buffalo Bulls

vs. Buffalo – Sept. 12, 2026

at Buffalo – Sept. 12, 2027

at Buffalo – Sept. 10, 2033

[Source]

Dartmouth Big Green

vs. Dartmouth – Sept. 28, 2024

[Source]

Georgia Southern Eagles

at Georgia Southern – Oct. 5, 2030

vs. Georgia Southern – Nov. 8, 2031

[Source]

Liberty Flames

at Liberty – Sept. 20, 2025

vs. Liberty – Nov. 28, 2026

[Source]

Syracuse Orange

vs. Syracuse – Sept. 21, 2024

[Source]

UConn Huskies

at UConn – Sept. 7, 2024

vs. UConn – Oct. 11, 2025

[Source]

UMass Minutemen

at UMass – Nov. 9, 2024

[Source]

Wake Forest Demon Deacons

vs. Wake Forest – Nov. 16, 2024

at Wake Forest – Nov. 15, 2025

[Source]

Updates to Army’s future cancellations will be added below as they are announced.