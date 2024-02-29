UConn, Army cancel four future football games, reschedule two other contests

The UConn Huskies and Army Black Knights have agreed to cancel four future football games and have rescheduled two other contests, FBSchedules.com has learned.

Army is set to join the American Athletic Conference this summer after competing as a Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) Independent for the past 19 seasons. That move resulted in Army having to cancel a multitude of future scheduled games.

Under a pair of separate agreements, UConn and Army were contracted to play football games in East Hartford, Conn., on Sept. 7, 2024 and Nov. 10, 2029 and in West Point, N.Y., on Oct. 11, 2025 and Oct. 14, 2028. All four of those contests have been mutually canceled, per a copy of the contract amendment obtained from the University of Connecticut via a state Freedom of Information Act request.

As part of the amendment, Army West Point agreed to pay the University of Connecticut a one-time payment for liquidated damages in the amount of $50,000.

News of the cancellation of the 2024 and 2025 UConn-Army contests was previously known due to other scheduling releases, but not confirmed until now.

In addition to the cancellation of the four games previously mentioned, UConn and Army have also agreed to reschedule their game in East Hartford for the 2027 season. Previously set for October 23, the two schools will now meet on November 20, 2027.

UConn and Army further agree to work in “good faith” to reschedule the football game scheduled for Nov. 26, 2033 in East Hartford “…to a date that is mutually acceptable to both parties.”

With the above changes, UConn and Army now have only two future games scheduled, 2027 and the soon-to-be rescheduled 2033 contest, and both games are scheduled to be played at UConn’s Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field.

UConn and Army first met on the gridiron in 1979 and the two schools have squared off a total of nine times. Army has defeated UConn in their last two meetings, in 2021 and 2022 in West Point, but the Huskies still lead the overall series 5-4.

