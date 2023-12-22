Rice adds UConn, Texas Southern to future football schedules

The Rice Owls have added games against the UConn Huskies and Texas Southern Tigers to their future football schedules, the school announced on Thursday.

Rice and UConn will play a home-and-home football series during the 2024 and 2025 seasons. The series will begin with UConn hosting Rice at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, Conn., on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024. The following season, the Huskies will return the trip against the Owls at Rice Stadium in Houston, Texas, on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025.

Rice and UConn first met on the gridiron during the 2023 season in Houston, with UConn coming out on top 38-31. It was the first game of a home-and-home series that also includes a game in East Hartford on Oct. 7, 2028.

Rice has also added a home contest against the Texas Southern Tigers of the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC). The Tigers will visit Rice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024.

With the addition of games against UConn and Texas Southern, Rice has tentatively completed its non-conference schedule for the 2024 season. The Owls are slated to open the season at home against the Sam Houston Bearkats on Aug. 31 and will also visit the Houston Cougars on Sept. 14.

UConn, currently a Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) Independent, now has 12 games scheduled for the 2024 season. The Huskies will officially release their 2024 football schedule in mid-January, according to their release today.

Following today’s addition of the Rice series, it appears that UConn’s series with Army in 2024 and 2025 will either be postponed or canceled. Last week, a UConn commitment posted an image of UConn’s 2024 opponents that included Rice and Merrimack, but not Army. The Merrimack contest has not yet been confirmed.

Additionally, the newly scheduled UConn at Rice game on Oct. 11, 2025 is scheduled for the same day that UConn was slated to play Army. That lends further evidence to the UConn-Army cancellation.

Football Schedules