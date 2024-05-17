Army trims two games from future football series with Old Dominion

Army is set to join the American Athletic Conference officially on July 1, 2024 after competing as a Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) Independent for the past 19 seasons. Ahead of their move to The American, the school has been busy canceling games with many of its future opponents while rescheduling others.

Back in 2021, Army scheduled a four-game, home-and-home series with the Old Dominion Monarchs. The games were scheduled to be played on Sept. 8, 2029 and Sept. 11, 2032 in West Point, N.Y., and on Aug. 31, 2030 and Sept. 3, 2033 in Norfolk, Va.

According to a copy of an amendment obtained from Old Dominion University via a state of Virginia Freedom of Information Act request, the two schools have agreed to cancel the games scheduled in 2029 and 2033.

The game slated for Aug. 31, 2030 in Norfolk remains as scheduled. There has been a date change to the game scheduled for the 2032 season in West Point, which has moved up one week and is now set for Sept. 4, according to the copy of the amendment.

With the changes to the Old Dominion series, Army is now down to five scheduled games in 2030. The Black Knights still need to cancel one contest in 2029, two in 2032, and one in 2033. Army is also overscheduled in both the 2025 and 2026 seasons.

It was previously reported that the annual Army-Navy Game will remain as a non-conference contest, even though the two schools will be in the same conference. The Black Knights will also keep Air Force on its non-conference schedule and will likely continue to play an opponent from the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) each season.

SEE ALSO: Tracking Army’s Future Football Game Cancellations

Football Schedules