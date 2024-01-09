Buffalo adds future football series with FIU, Delaware, and Army

The Buffalo Bulls have scheduled home-and-home football series with the FIU Panthers, Delaware Blue Hens, and Army Black Knights, the school announced on Tuesday.

Buffalo and FIU will begin their home-and-home series at FIU Stadium in Miami, Fla., on Sept. 12, 2026. The series will conclude the following season with the Bulls hosting the Panthers at UB Stadium in Buffalo on Sept. 11, 2027.

Buffalo and FIU have never squared off on the gridiron in their history.

“We are looking forward to the addition of Buffalo to our schedule,” FIU Director of Athletics Scott Carr said. “The series also gives our alumni in the northeast region of the country another opportunity to cheer on the Panthers in person.”

The Delaware Blue Hens, who currently compete in the Coastal Athletic Association in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS), are moving up to the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) and will join Conference USA in 2025. Delaware will take on Buffalo in a home-and-home series, with games slated for Delaware Stadium in Newark, Del., on Sept. 15, 2029 and in Buffalo on Sept. 14, 2030.

Buffalo and Delaware met most recently in football on Oct. 12, 1968. The Bulls won that contest 29-17 and currently lead the overall series 6-2.

Buffalo’ series with the Army Black Knights will begin at Michie Stadium in West Point, N.Y., on Sept. 12, 2037 before shifting to UB Stadium the following season on Sept. 11, 2038. Army leads the overall series with Buffalo, 4-3.

The Bulls also announced that two previously scheduled games against Army, Sept. 12, 2026 in West Point and Sept. 10, 2033 in Buffalo, have been canceled due to Army’s move into the American Athletic Conference next season.

