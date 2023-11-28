Conference USA officially announces addition of Delaware in 2025

Conference USA has officially announced the addition of the Delaware Blue Hens in 2025, which will bring CUSA’s membership to 11 schools.

“Adding the University of Delaware is a tremendous opportunity for Conference USA as we strategically position ourselves for continued success,” Commissioner Judy MacLeod said. “We are excited to add the state’s flagship university with its rich history in athletics and academics and look forward to our partnership with President Dennis Assanis, Director of Athletics Chrissi Rawak and their leadership group.”

According to the release, Blue Hens athletics teams that will compete in Conference USA include football, baseball, men’s and women’s basketball, cross country, men’s and women’s golf, women’s soccer, softball, men’s and women’s tennis, track & field, and volleyball.

“The opportunity to join Conference USA is an incredibly proud moment for our entire university,” Director of Athletics, Community, and Campus Recreation Chrissi Rawak said. “With this step forward, we will continue to offer an incredible student-athlete experience and elevate the visibility of all that is remarkable about UD. We couldn’t be more excited for the entire state of Delaware and how this will bring the 302 together.”

News of Delaware’s move up from the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) to the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) was reported Monday by Brett McMurphy of The Action Network.

The move up to the FBS from the FCS will cost the Blue Hens a $5 million application fee, which was previously only $5,000 under NCAA bylaws.

“Thanks to our recently opened Whitney Athletic Center and improvements to Delaware Stadium and other facilities, we are confident that we have the infrastructure in place at UD to compete with the very best in college football and simultaneously witness the growth of our other intercollegiate programs in the department,” Rawak said. “UD Athletics continues to ascend, and Blue Hen football is prepared to take the next step and lead the way.”

Delaware has been a member of the Coastal Athletic Association (CAA; formerly known as Colonial Athletic Association) since the 2007 season. Prior to joining the CAA, the Blue Hens competed in the Atlantic 10 Conference from 1997 through 2006.

Delaware finished the 2023 regular-season 8-3 overall and 6-2 in CAA play. The Blue Hens received an at-large bid to the 2023 FCS Playoffs and defeated the Lafayette Leopards at home in the first round, 36-34. Next up is a second-round contest on the road at the second-seeded Montana Grizzlies on Saturday, Dec. 2.

Beginning in 2025, CUSA will include Delaware, FIU, Jacksonville State, Kennesaw State (joins in 2024), Liberty, Louisiana Tech, Middle Tennessee, New Mexico State, Sam Houston, UTEP, and Western Kentucky.

Future Delaware Football Schedules