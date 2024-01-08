Army at UMass football game in 2024 canceled, per report

The Army Black Knights were scheduled to travel to take on the UMass Minutemen in 2024, but that game will not be played, according to a report from The Berkshire Eagle.

Citing UMass athletics director Ryan Bamford, the report states that the Army-UMass matchup on Nov. 9, 2024 has been canceled. The contest is part of a lengthy home-and-home series that includes games each season through 2028.

“Army is out,” UMass athletic director Ryan Bamford told The Berkshire Eagle. “We’ll be announcing who we’re filling that with in the next couple of weeks.”

UMass and Army have squared off six times in a series that dates back to 1977. The Minutemen recorded their first victory in the series last season, 21-14, at Michie Stadium in West Point, N.Y.

The Army Black Knights are set to join the American Athletic Conference in 2024 after playing 19 seasons as a Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) Independent. As a result, the Black Knights have to cancel most of their future non-conference matchups since they will be playing eight American opponents per season as well as annual non-league games with Air Force and Navy.

Below are the future football games that Army has canceled to date. Some of the games could be rescheduled.

at Ball State – Aug. 31, 2024

at UConn – Sept. 7, 2024

vs. Syracuse – Sept. 21, 2024

Dartmouth – Sept. 28, 2024

at UMass – Nov. 9, 2024

vs. UConn – Oct. 11, 2025

at Liberty – Sept. 20, 2025

vs. Liberty – Nov. 28, 2026

at Georgia Southern – Oct. 5, 2030

vs. Georgia Southern – Nov. 8, 2031

