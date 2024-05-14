Army adjusts future Troy series, cancels series with South Alabama

Ahead of their move to the American Athletic Conference this fall, the Army Black Knights continue to trim games from their future football schedules.

Army is set to join the American Athletic Conference officially on July 1, 2024 after competing as a Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) Independent for the past 19 seasons. That move resulted in Army having to cancel a multitude of future scheduled games and now a few more have been affected.

Army and Troy were scheduled to play a four-game football series with games in 2030, 2031, 2032, and 2034. The games from 2030 through 2032 will no longer be played, according to Troy’s sports information department.

The site of the game in 2034 has been flipped and will now be played at Troy on Oct. 14 that season. Additionally, one of the canceled games has been rescheduled for Sept. 10, 2039 in West Point, N.Y.

Army has also canceled a future home-and-home series with the South Alabama Jaguars, according to Creg Stephenson of AL.com.

One South Alabama football scheduling note to pass along: The Jaguars' home-and-home vs. Army in 2030-31 has been canceled. The Black Knights join the AAC this fall, and won't have the necessary schedule flexibility in future years. — Creg Stephenson the First (@CregStephenson) April 20, 2024

Army was scheduled to host South Alabama in West Point, N.Y., on Sept. 7, 2030 before traveling to face the Jaguars in Mobile, Ala., on Sept 20, 2031.

Even with the four more games canceled, Army is still overscheduled in several of its future seasons. The Black Knights will have little flexibility in their non-conference slate as they will continue to play annual games against Air Force and Navy for the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy.

Although Navy is also a member of The American, the annual Army-Navy Game will remain as a non-conference contest. Army will also likely retain its scheduling philosophy of playing an opponent from the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) each season.

