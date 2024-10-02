Coastal Carolina, Army mutually cancel two future football games

Another future home-and-home football series is off the books following the Army Black Knights joining the American Athletic Conference earlier this year.

The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers scheduled a four-game, home-and-home series with Army back in 2017. The first two games of the series have already been played, with Coastal Carolina defeating Army at Brooks Stadium in Conway, S.C., in 2022 before the Black Knights returned the favor the following season at Michie Stadium in West Point, N.Y.

The final two games of the series were scheduled for Oct. 17, 2026 in Conway and Oct. 16, 2027 in West Point. However, the two schools have mutually agreed to cancel those two games, according to a copy of an agreement that was obtained from Coastal Carolina University via a state Freedom of Information Act request.

Army has been busy clearing its future football schedules following the announcement last fall that the Black Knights would join the American Athletic Conference. Army, which has competed the past 19 seasons as a Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) Independent, had to schedule 10 games per season to go along with its annual Air Force and Navy contests.

The annual Army-Navy Game will remain as a non-conference contest, even though the two schools are now in the same conference. The Black Knights will also keep Air Force on its non-conference schedule and will likely continue to play an opponent from the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) each season. That leaves the Black Knights with just one other non-conference opening annually.

With the Coastal Carolina series canceled, Army is now down to four scheduled games in 2026 and three in 2027. Additional games could be canceled, as the Syracuse series in 2025 and 2026 has been rumored for the chopping block.

As for Coastal Carolina, the Chanticleers now have one schedule opening in 2026 and three in 2027.

