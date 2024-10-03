Coastal Carolina reschedules COVID canceled game, adds FCS opponent

The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers have rescheduled a canceled football game and have also added a future contest against an opponent from the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS), FBSchedules.com has learned.

Coastal Carolina began a home-and-home series with the Eastern Michigan Eagles during the 2019 season, which resulted in a 30-23 EMU victory at Brooks Stadium in Conway, S.C.

The second game of the series was supposed to be played on Sept. 12, 2020 at Rynearson Stadium in Ypsilanti, Mich. However, the game was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to an addendum to the contract obtained from Coastal Carolina University via a state Freedom of Information Act request, the two schools have agreed to reschedule the game for Sept. 14, 2030 in Ypsilanti.

Coastal Carolina has also added a future home contest against the South Carolina State Bulldogs of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) in the FCS. The Chanticleers will host the Bulldogs at Brooks Stadium in Conway on Sept. 4, 2027, and the Chanticleers will pay the Bulldogs a $325,000 guarantee for the game, per the copy of the contract.

Coastal Carolina and South Carolina State have met five times on the gridiron in a series that began in 2005. The Chanticleers won the most recent meeting in 2015, 41-14, and currently lead the overall series 5-0.

On Wednesday, we reported that Coastal Carolina and Army had canceled two of their future football games. Army has had to cancel many of its future non-conference contests after moving from an independent to the American Athletic Conference earlier this year.

After an open date last weekend, Coastal Carolina returns to the gridiron this Saturday at home against the Old Dominion Monarchs. The Chanticleers enter their Sun Belt Conference opener 3-1 overall.

Football Schedules