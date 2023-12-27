Syracuse at Army football game in 2024 canceled, per reports

The Syracuse Orange were scheduled to travel to take on the Army Black Knights in 2024, but that game will not be played, according to separate reports on Wednesday.

According to reports by Chris Carlson of Syracuse.com and Steve Infanti of LocalSYR, the Syracuse-Army matchup on Sept. 21, 2024 has been canceled. The contest, which was scheduled to be played at Michie Stadium in West Point, N.Y., is part of a four-game series that began in 2023 at the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, N.Y.

The status of the other two games of the series is currently unknown. Syracuse is scheduled to host Army in 2025 before visiting West Point in 2026.

Army and Syracuse have squared off 22 times in a series that dates back to 1899. The Orange lead the series 12-10 and have won the past four meetings, including a 29-16 decision earlier this season.

The Army Black Knights are set to join the American Athletic Conference in 2024 after playing 19 seasons as a Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) Independent. As a result, the Black Knights have to cancel most of their future non-conference matchups since they will be playing eight American opponents per season as well as annual non-league games with Air Force and Navy.

The contest with Syracuse in 2024 is the ninth known future game cancellation for Army. The Black Knights previously canceled a game at Ball State in 2024, a home tilt against Dartmouth in 2024, a home-and-home series with Liberty in 2025 and 2026, and a home-and-home series with Georgia Southern in 2030 and 2031.

Army’s series with UConn in 2024 and 2025 also appears to have been canceled.

[h/t NunesMagician]

