Marshall, Army mutually cancel future football series

Another future home-and-home football series is off the books as the Army Black Knights head into the American Athletic Conference this fall.

The Marshall Thundering Herd scheduled a home-and-home series with Army back in 2019 that was slated for Aug. 30, 2025 at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington, W.Va., and Oct. 10, 2026 at Michie Stadium in West Point, N.Y.

Marshall University has confirmed to FBSchedules.com that the series with the Army Black Knights will not be played and has been mutually canceled.

Army has been busy clearing its future football schedules following the announcement last fall that the Black Knights will officially join the American Athletic Conference on July 1, 2024. Army, which has competed the past 19 seasons as a Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) Independent, had to schedule 10 games per season to go along with its annual Air Force and Navy contests.

It was previously reported that the annual Army-Navy Game will remain as a non-conference contest, even though the two schools will be in the same conference. The Black Knights will also keep Air Force on its non-conference schedule and will likely continue to play an opponent from the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) each season.

With the Marshall series canceled, Army is now down to six scheduled games in 2025. That means two more games need to be canceled among the group consisting of Kansas State (away), Marist (home), Syracuse (away), and Lafayette (home).

Army is now down to five non-conference opponents in 2026, with the final cancellation likely being either Syracuse (home), Coastal Carolina (away) or Wake Forest (away).

As for Marshall, the Herd will have to work the phones as they now only have one known non-conference opponent in 2025 (at Middle Tennessee) and two in 2026 (at Penn State, vs. Middle Tennessee).

