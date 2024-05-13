UMass cancels ten future football games

Ahead of their return to the Mid-American Conference (MAC) in 2025, the UMass Minutemen have canceled ten future football games.

UMass officially accepted an invitation to join the MAC earlier this year on February 29. The Minutemen were a football-only member of the MAC from 2012 through 2015, departing after recording a 7-25 record in conference play.

Via a public records request to the University of Massachusetts, Amherst, FBSchedules.com has learned that the Minutemen have canceled four games against the Army Black Knights, three games against the Liberty Flames, and three games against the Troy Trojans.

The canceled games against Army include contests in West Point, N.Y., that were scheduled for Nov. 22, 2025 and Nov. 27, 2027. Games slated for Amherst, Mass., that have been axed were set for Nov. 21, 2026 and Nov. 18, 2028.

UMass and Army have agreed to reschedule two other contests that were slated for Nov. 21, 2020 and Nov. 9, 2024 in Amherst but were later canceled. The two schools will now meet at McGuirk Alumni Stadium in Amherst on Sept. 11, 2032 and then again four seasons later on Sept. 6, 2036.

Through separate contracts, UMass and Liberty were scheduled to play in Lynchburg, Va., on Nov. 1, 2025 and Nov. 6, 2027 and in Amherst on Nov. 7, 2026. All three of those contests have been canceled.

Also via separate contracts, UMass was scheduled to play three future games against Troy and all three games are now off. Those include two games in Amherst on Sept. 27, 2025 and Sept. 11, 2027 and a contest in Troy, Ala., on Sept. 14, 2030.

With the above cancellations, UMass is now down to five non-conference games in 2025 and will have to cancel at least one contest. The Minutemen’s slates in 2026 and 2027 both have four games now, but those could change as well as UMass adjusts to a conference schedule.

