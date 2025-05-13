YouTube to stream 2025 Week 1 NFL game in Brazil for free

YouTube will exclusively stream the Friday night Week 1 NFL game in Brazil, it was announced Tuesday. The game to be streamed live and for free in its entirety on YouTube and YouTube TV.

“We are excited to expand our relationship with YouTube to bring this year’s Brazil game to a worldwide audience,” said Hans Schroeder, NFL executive vice president of media distribution. “YouTube and YouTube TV have been incredible partners of the NFL for several years and boast an immense global reach, and we look forward to Week 1 in São Paulo.”

Per long-standing NFL policy, the Brazil game will be available via over-the-air broadcast television for free in the local markets of the participating teams.

The Los Angeles Chargers were previously announced as the host team for the contest at Corinthians Arena in São Paulo, Brazil, and the game is slated for Friday, Sept. 5, 2025. Per a report from Front Office Sports, the Chargers will face the Kansas City Chiefs in that contest.

“Last year, people spent over 350 million hours watching official NFL content on YouTube, so it’s both fitting and thrilling to continue to build our relationship with our partners at the NFL,” said Mary Ellen Coe, chief business officer, YouTube. “Streaming the Friday night game to fans for free around the world will mark YouTube’s first time as a live NFL broadcaster – and we’ll do it in a way that only YouTube can, with an interactive viewing experience and creators right at the center of the experience.”

The complete NFL schedule for the 2025 season is set for release on Wednesday, May 14 at 8:00pm ET. In the lead up to that reveal, the league is announcing select game dates and kickoff times.

The NFL Schedule for 2025 will begin with the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles hosting the Dallas Cowboys in an NFC East matchup on Thursday, Sept. 4, the league announced Monday. The Cowboys-Eagles game, which will be played at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, will be televised by NBC and streamed via Peacock at 8:20pm ET.

Below are all of the matchups that have been officially announced by the NFL so far:

WEEK 1

Thursday, Sept. 4

Dallas at Philadelphia – 8:20pm, NBC/Peacock

Friday, Sept. 5

TBA vs. LA Chargers (Brazil) – TBA, YouTube



WEEK 4

Sunday, Sept. 28

Minnesota vs. Pittsburgh (Ireland) – 9:30am, NFLN



WEEK 5

Sunday, Oct. 5

Minnesota vs. Cleveland (London) – 9:30am, NFLN



WEEK 6

Sunday, Oct. 12

Denver vs. NY Jets (London) – 9:30am, NFLN

WEEK 7

Sunday, Oct. 19

LA Rams vs. Jacksonville (London) – 9:30am, NFLN

WEEK 10

Sunday, Nov. 9

Atlanta vs. Indianapolis (Germany) – 9:30am, NFLN

Monday, Nov. 10

Philadelphia at Green Bay – 8:15pm, ABC/ESPN

WEEK 11

Sunday, Nov. 16

Washington vs. Miami (Spain) – 9:30am, NFLN

WEEK 13

Friday, Nov. 28

Chicago at Philadelphia – 3:00pm, Prime Video

WEEK 16

Saturday, Dec. 20

Philadelphia at Washington – TBA, FOX

Green Bay at Chicago – TBA, FOX

WEEK 17

Thursday, Dec. 25

Denver at Kansas City – 8:15pm, Prime Video

Saturday, Dec. 27

Matchup TBA – Peacock

In April, the league announced the matchup for the 2025 NFL/Hall of Fame Game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio. This years game pits the Detroit Lions against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, July 31.

Below are links to the 2025 NFL schedules for all 32 teams. Opponents for each team are set, while dates will be updated as they are announced this week.

AFC East

AFC North

AFC South

AFC West

NFC East

NFC North

NFC South

NFC West