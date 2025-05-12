Chargers, Chiefs to open 2025 NFL season in Brazil, per report

The Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs will open the 2025 season in Brazil, per a report from Front Office Sports.
The Chargers will host the Chiefs from Sao Paulo, Brazil in Week 1, according to Eric Fisher of Front Office Sports.
The full schedule will be released on Wednesday May 14 at 8pm ET. pic.twitter.com/NKvOCh2PeO
— Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) May 11, 2025
The Chargers, who were already announced as the host team in Brazil, will reportedly host Kansas City at Corinthians Arena in São Paulo, Brazil, on Friday, Sept. 6, 2025. It will mark the second time the NFL has played a game on Friday night during opening weekend since 1970.
Corinthians Arena is the home of the SC Corinthians soccer team and has a seating capacity of 49,205.
The Chargers-Chiefs contest will mark one of seven NFL International Games this season. The league will again play three contests in London, England — two at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and one at Wembley Stadium — while one contest will be played in Dublin (Ireland), Berlin (Germany), and Madrid (Spain), in addition to São Paulo.
The Cleveland Browns and New York Jets will each host games at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, while the Jacksonville Jaguars will host at Wembley Stadium. Other hosts include the Pittsburgh Steelers (Ireland), Indianapolis Colts (Germany), and Miami Dolphins (Spain).
Earlier on Monday, the 2025 NFL season-opening contest was revealed. The Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles will host the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pa., on Thursday, Sept. 4. The matchup will be televised by NBC and streamed via Peacock at 8:20pm ET.
The complete NFL schedule for the 2025 season is set for release on Wednesday, May 14 at 8:00pm ET.
Prior to the complete schedule release on Wednesday evening, the NFL’s broadcast partners will announce several matchups. Those games will be revealed between now and Wednesday:
• NBC – Monday, May 12 on TODAY Show
• FOX – Monday, May 12
• Prime Video – Monday, May 12
• ESPN – Tuesday, May 13 on Good Morning America
• CBS – Wednesday, May 14 on CBS Mornings
• Netflix – Wednesday, May 14
Below are links to the 2025 NFL schedules for all 32 teams. Opponents for each team are set, while the remaining dates will be announced this week.
AFC East
- 2025 Buffalo Bills Schedule
- 2025 Miami Dolphins Schedule
- 2025 New England Patriots Schedule
- 2025 New York Jets Schedule
AFC North
- 2025 Baltimore Ravens Schedule
- 2025 Cincinnati Bengals Schedule
- 2025 Cleveland Browns Schedule
- 2025 Pittsburgh Steelers Schedule
AFC South
- 2025 Houston Texans Schedule
- 2025 Indianapolis Colts Schedule
- 2025 Jacksonville Jaguars Schedule
- 2025 Tennessee Titans Schedule
AFC West
- 2025 Denver Broncos Schedule
- 2025 Kansas City Chiefs Schedule
- 2025 Las Vegas Raiders Schedule
- 2025 Los Angeles Chargers Schedule
NFC East
- 2025 Dallas Cowboys Schedule
- 2025 New York Giants Schedule
- 2025 Philadelphia Eagles Schedule
- 2025 Washington Commanders Schedule
NFC North
- 2025 Chicago Bears Schedule
- 2025 Detroit Lions Schedule
- 2025 Green Bay Packers Schedule
- 2025 Minnesota Vikings Schedule
NFC South
- 2025 Atlanta Falcons Schedule
- 2025 Carolina Panthers Schedule
- 2025 New Orleans Saints Schedule
- 2025 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Schedule
NFC West
This will be excellent news for Swifties (Taylor Swift) Fans in Brazil.
6000 miles one way to play a game, ridiculous. 4500 miles to Germany is bad enough.