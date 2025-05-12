Chargers, Chiefs to open 2025 NFL season in Brazil, per report

The Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs will open the 2025 season in Brazil, per a report from Front Office Sports.

The Chargers will host the Chiefs from Sao Paulo, Brazil in Week 1, according to Eric Fisher of Front Office Sports. The full schedule will be released on Wednesday May 14 at 8pm ET. pic.twitter.com/NKvOCh2PeO — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) May 11, 2025

The Chargers, who were already announced as the host team in Brazil, will reportedly host Kansas City at Corinthians Arena in São Paulo, Brazil, on Friday, Sept. 6, 2025. It will mark the second time the NFL has played a game on Friday night during opening weekend since 1970.

Corinthians Arena is the home of the SC Corinthians soccer team and has a seating capacity of 49,205.

The Chargers-Chiefs contest will mark one of seven NFL International Games this season. The league will again play three contests in London, England — two at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and one at Wembley Stadium — while one contest will be played in Dublin (Ireland), Berlin (Germany), and Madrid (Spain), in addition to São Paulo.

The Cleveland Browns and New York Jets will each host games at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, while the Jacksonville Jaguars will host at Wembley Stadium. Other hosts include the Pittsburgh Steelers (Ireland), Indianapolis Colts (Germany), and Miami Dolphins (Spain).

Earlier on Monday, the 2025 NFL season-opening contest was revealed. The Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles will host the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pa., on Thursday, Sept. 4. The matchup will be televised by NBC and streamed via Peacock at 8:20pm ET.

The complete NFL schedule for the 2025 season is set for release on Wednesday, May 14 at 8:00pm ET.

Prior to the complete schedule release on Wednesday evening, the NFL’s broadcast partners will announce several matchups. Those games will be revealed between now and Wednesday:

• NBC – Monday, May 12 on TODAY Show

• FOX – Monday, May 12

• Prime Video – Monday, May 12

• ESPN – Tuesday, May 13 on Good Morning America

• CBS – Wednesday, May 14 on CBS Mornings

• Netflix – Wednesday, May 14

Below are links to the 2025 NFL schedules for all 32 teams. Opponents for each team are set, while the remaining dates will be announced this week.

AFC East

AFC North

AFC South

AFC West

NFC East

NFC North

NFC South

NFC West