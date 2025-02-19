Los Angeles Chargers to host 2025 regular-season game in Brazil

The Los Angeles Chargers will host the NFL’s second regular-season game in Brazil, the league announced Wednesday.

The game will be played at Corinthians Arena in São Paulo, Brazil, in Week 1 on Friday, Sept. 5, 2025. The stadium is the home of the SC Corinthians soccer team and has a seating capacity of 49,205.

“After a successful and memorable first game in Brazil in 2024, we are delighted to confirm the league’s return to São Paulo with the Los Angeles Chargers as the designated team in what will be an incredible next chapter in the market,” said NFL Brazil General Manager Luis Martinez. “Alongside our partners — SPTuris, Mayor Nunes and the Corinthians — we will continue to make history together and look forward to delivering an unforgettable experience for passionate fans of the game once again in Brazil.”

Last season, the NFL played its first ever regular-season game in Brazil. The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Green Bay Packers in that contest, 34-29.

“We are proud to have held the first game in NFL history in Brazil, here in our city. The NFL’s return in 2025 demonstrates how prepared São Paulo is for major events and tourists from around the world,” said São Paulo Mayor Ricardo Nunes. “With the expansion of our entertainment calendar, we are generating thousands of direct and indirect jobs with each event. Last year, with a single match, we had an economic return of US$60 million and the expectation is to expand even further this year. Not to mention the exponential gain for sectors that serve the visiting public, such as hotels, taxi drivers, app drivers and the entire hospitality sector.”

The opponent for Los Angeles will be either Denver, Houston, Kansas City, Las Vegas, Minnesota, Philadelphia, or Washington. Two Chargers home opponents in 2025, Indianapolis and Pittsburgh, are already scheduled to host their own International games next season.

“This return is another indication of how São Paulo is undoubtedly one of the main capitals on the planet for major events,” said SPTuris President Gustavo Pires. “It will be an honor to welcome the Chargers and their iconic franchise to our city. We are more than ready for the back-to-back NFL games in São Paulo.”

The NFL will announce the opponent for the Chargers in Brazil when the complete league schedule is released this spring.

“It’s an honor to once again represent the NFL on an international stage,” said Chargers President of Business Operations A.G. Spanos. “It’s also a tremendous opportunity to help grow the game and bring the Chargers brand to millions of sports fans across Brazil and Latin America. One of the great countries of the world, Brazil is as vibrant, dynamic and culturally diverse as anywhere on the planet and we cannot wait to experience the warmth and passion of its people during our visit.”

The NFL has now announced a total of seven International Games for the 2025 season. Other teams with international games announced include the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns, who will each host opponents at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. The Jacksonville Jaguars will also host their usual game at Wembley Stadium in London.

Three other NFL teams will also host first-ever contests in three locations — Indianapolis Colts (Berlin, Germany), Miami Dolphins (Madrid, Spain), and Pittsburgh Steelers (Dublin, Ireland).

NFL International Games