NFL schedule 2025: Eagles to host Cowboys in season-opener

The NFL Schedule for the 2025 season will begin with the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles hosting the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, Sept. 4, the league announced Monday.
The Cowboys-Eagles game, which will be played at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pa., will be televised by NBC and streamed via Peacock at 8:20pm ET.
We'll be waiting all summer for this INCREDIBLE NFL Kickoff showdown.
Cowboys. Eagles. Sept. 4. @NBC and @peacock. pic.twitter.com/LXjpEAfDHm
— Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) May 12, 2025
The complete NFL schedule for the 2025 season is set for release on Wednesday, May 14 at 8:00pm ET.
Prior to the complete schedule release on Wednesday evening, the NFL’s broadcast partners will announce several matchups. Those games will be revealed between now and Wednesday at 8:00pm ET.
• NBC – Monday, May 12 on TODAY Show
• FOX – Monday, May 12
• Prime Video – Monday, May 12
• ESPN – Tuesday, May 13 on Good Morning America
• CBS – Wednesday, May 14 on CBS Mornings
• Netflix – Wednesday, May 14
The NFL Preseason Schedule will begin on Thursday, July 31 with the NFL/Hall of Fame Game. This years game pits the Detroit Lions against the Los Angeles Chargers at 8:00pm ET at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.
The NFL Playoff Schedule is scheduled to begin on Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026 with the Wild-Card Round. The Divisional Round will be played the weekend of Jan. 17-18, followed by the AFC and NFC championship games on Sunday, Jan. 25.
Super Bowl LX is slated for Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. The game will kickoff at 6:30pm ET and will be televised by NBC and streamed via Peacock.
Below are links to the 2025 NFL schedules for all 32 teams. Opponents for each team are set, while the remaining dates will be announced this week.
AFC East
- 2025 Buffalo Bills Schedule
- 2025 Miami Dolphins Schedule
- 2025 New England Patriots Schedule
- 2025 New York Jets Schedule
AFC North
- 2025 Baltimore Ravens Schedule
- 2025 Cincinnati Bengals Schedule
- 2025 Cleveland Browns Schedule
- 2025 Pittsburgh Steelers Schedule
AFC South
- 2025 Houston Texans Schedule
- 2025 Indianapolis Colts Schedule
- 2025 Jacksonville Jaguars Schedule
- 2025 Tennessee Titans Schedule
AFC West
- 2025 Denver Broncos Schedule
- 2025 Kansas City Chiefs Schedule
- 2025 Las Vegas Raiders Schedule
- 2025 Los Angeles Chargers Schedule
NFC East
- 2025 Dallas Cowboys Schedule
- 2025 New York Giants Schedule
- 2025 Philadelphia Eagles Schedule
- 2025 Washington Commanders Schedule
NFC North
- 2025 Chicago Bears Schedule
- 2025 Detroit Lions Schedule
- 2025 Green Bay Packers Schedule
- 2025 Minnesota Vikings Schedule
NFC South
- 2025 Atlanta Falcons Schedule
- 2025 Carolina Panthers Schedule
- 2025 New Orleans Saints Schedule
- 2025 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Schedule
NFC West
