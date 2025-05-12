NFL schedule 2025: Eagles to host Cowboys in season-opener

The NFL Schedule for the 2025 season will begin with the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles hosting the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, Sept. 4, the league announced Monday.

The Cowboys-Eagles game, which will be played at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pa., will be televised by NBC and streamed via Peacock at 8:20pm ET.

We'll be waiting all summer for this INCREDIBLE NFL Kickoff showdown. Cowboys. Eagles. Sept. 4. @NBC and @peacock. pic.twitter.com/LXjpEAfDHm — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) May 12, 2025

The complete NFL schedule for the 2025 season is set for release on Wednesday, May 14 at 8:00pm ET.

Prior to the complete schedule release on Wednesday evening, the NFL’s broadcast partners will announce several matchups. Those games will be revealed between now and Wednesday at 8:00pm ET.

• NBC – Monday, May 12 on TODAY Show

• FOX – Monday, May 12

• Prime Video – Monday, May 12

• ESPN – Tuesday, May 13 on Good Morning America

• CBS – Wednesday, May 14 on CBS Mornings

• Netflix – Wednesday, May 14

The NFL Preseason Schedule will begin on Thursday, July 31 with the NFL/Hall of Fame Game. This years game pits the Detroit Lions against the Los Angeles Chargers at 8:00pm ET at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.

The NFL Playoff Schedule is scheduled to begin on Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026 with the Wild-Card Round. The Divisional Round will be played the weekend of Jan. 17-18, followed by the AFC and NFC championship games on Sunday, Jan. 25.

Super Bowl LX is slated for Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. The game will kickoff at 6:30pm ET and will be televised by NBC and streamed via Peacock.

Below are links to the 2025 NFL schedules for all 32 teams. Opponents for each team are set, while the remaining dates will be announced this week.

AFC East

AFC North

AFC South

AFC West

NFC East

NFC North

NFC South

NFC West