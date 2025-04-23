Detroit Lions, LA Chargers to meet in 2025 NFL/Hall of Fame Game

The Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Chargers will meet in the 2025 NFL/Hall of Fame Game, the NFL has announced.

The preseason game will be played at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio, on Thursday, July 31, 2025. The game will kickoff at 8:00pm ET / 5:00pm PT and will be nationally televised by NBC and streamed via Peacock.

Detroit will be designated as the home team for the contest, while Los Angeles will be the visiting side.

“This game features two teams that can be considered legitimate contenders to reach Super Bowl LX next February,” said Jim Porter, president & CEO of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. “For them to face each other right out of the gate in Canton, Ohio, should create a dynamic opening to another spectacular NFL season.”

The Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Chargers first met in 1972 and have squared off in the regular-season a total of 13 times, including a 41-38 Lions victory in their most recent meeting in 2023. Los Angeles currently leads the overall series by one game, 7-6.

The Lions are led by head coach Dan Campbell (44-35-1 overall), while the Chargers are led by Jim Harbaugh (55-25-1 overall).

This will be the fourth Hall of Fame Game appearance for the Lions (1965, 1976, and 1991) and third for the Chargers (1980 and 1994). The Lions own a 1-2 record in the annual preseason contest, while the Chargers are 0-1-1 in their two appearances.

The complete 2025 NFL Preseason Schedule will likely be released in early-to-mid May in conjunction with the release of the regular-season NFL Schedule.

Below is the complete schedule for the 2025 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Week presented by Novartis:

July 31 – Hall of Fame Game presented by Novartis (Lions vs. Chargers)

Aug. 1 – Fashion Show Luncheon presented by Crystal Clinic Plastic Surgeons

Aug. 1 – Enshrinees’ Gold Jacket Dinner presented by Haggar

Aug. 2 – Grand Parade

Aug. 2 – Enshrinement of Class of 2025 presented by Visual Edge IT

Aug. 3 – Class of 2025 Unscripted & Tailgate presented by Employers Health

Aug. 3 – Concert for Legends featuring Nickelback

