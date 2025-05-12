NFL schedule release 2025: Full slate to be revealed Wednesday

The NFL Schedule release 2025 is almost here! The league will reveal the complete 2025 NFL schedule on Wednesday, May 14 beginning at 8:00pm ET on NFL Network, NFL.com, the NFL app, and NFL+.

This will mark the sixth consecutive year that the NFL schedule has been released in May after the NFL Draft. Ahead of the release, the NFL’s broadcast partners will reveal dates for select games leading up to the full schedule announcement:

• NBC – Monday, May 12 on TODAY Show

• FOX – Monday, May 12

• Prime Video – Monday, May 12

• ESPN – Tuesday, May 13 on Good Morning America

• CBS – Wednesday, May 14 on CBS Mornings

• Netflix – Wednesday, May 14

The league will also announce the seven NFL International Games on Tuesday, May 13 on the Emmy-nominated Good Morning Football on NFL Network.

The date and host for one International Series game was previously announced. The Los Angeles Chargers will host a team to be determined at Corinthians Arena in São Paulo, Brazil, on Friday, Sept. 5, 2025. Host teams for the other six NFL International Games have also been set.

The 2025 NFL regular-season is scheduled to kickoff on Thursday, Sept. 4 and will feature the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles hosting the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pa. The game will kickoff at 8:20pm ET and it will be televised by NBC and streamed via Peacock.

The NFL Playoff Schedule is scheduled to begin on Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026 with the Wild-Card Round. The Divisional Round will be played the weekend of Jan. 17-18, followed by the AFC and NFC championship games on Sunday, Jan. 25.

Super Bowl LX is slated for Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. The game will kickoff at 6:30pm ET and will be televised by NBC and streamed via Peacock.

Last month, the league announced the matchup for the 2025 NFL/Hall of Fame Game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio. This years game pits the Detroit Lions against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, July 31 at 8:00pm ET on NBC and Peacock.

Below are links to the 2025 NFL schedules for all 32 teams. Opponents for each team are set, while dates will be updated as they are announced this week.

AFC East

AFC North

AFC South

AFC West

NFC East

NFC North

NFC South

NFC West