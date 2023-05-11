NFL schedule release 2023: Super Bowl rematch set for Monday Night Football

Ahead of the 2023 NFL schedule release on Thursday night, the NFL has announced the date of the Philadelphia Eagles at Kansas City Chiefs contest.

The Philadelphia Eagles will travel to take on the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., for a Monday Night Football matchup on November 20, 2023. The game will be televised by ESPN at 8:15pm ET.

Super Bowl LVII Rematch: Week 11 on Monday Night Football. 👀 📺: 2023 NFL Schedule Release — Tonight at 8pm ET on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/BACyCwmhuj — NFL (@NFL) May 11, 2023

The Eagles-Chiefs game will be a rematch of Super Bowl LVII. The Chiefs defeated the Eagles in that contest, 38-35, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

On Wednesday, the NFL announced the 2023 International Series. The five-game schedule features three games in London, England (Falcons-Jaguars, Jaguars-Bills, and Ravens-Titans) and two games in Frankfurt, Germany (Dolphins-Chiefs and Colts-Patriots).

The NFL has also announced eight other contests:

The complete 2023 NFL Schedule is set to be revealed at 8:00pm ET on Thursday, May 11.

The NFL Preseason Schedule for 2023 will also be released in conjunction with the regular-season schedule. The schedule will begin with the NFL/Hall of Fame Game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio, on Thursday, Aug. 3. This year’s game pits the New York Jets against the Cleveland Browns at 8:00pm ET.

Super Bowl LVIII is slated for Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. The game will kickoff at 6:30pm ET and will be televised by CBS.

