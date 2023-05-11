NFL schedule release 2023: Three more contests revealed

Ahead of the 2023 NFL schedule release on Thursday night, the NFL has revealed the date and television for three more contests.

The New York Jets will open their 2023 season at home at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., on Monday, Sept. 11 against the Buffalo Bills. The game will be televised by ESPN at 8:15pm ET.

A few weeks later, the San Francisco 49ers will host the Dallas Cowboys in a Sunday Night Football matchup at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. The game is set for an 8:20pm ET kickoff with live coverage on NBC and Peacock.

The Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs will host the Las Vegas Raiders in a Christmas Day matchup on Monday, Dec. 25. The game will be broadcast by CBS, Nickelodeon, and Paramount+ at 1:00pm ET.

Earlier on Thursday, the NFL announced that the 2023 season will kickoff with the Kansas City Chiefs hosting the Detroit Lions at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. That contest is set for Thursday, Sept. 7 and will air at 8:20pm ET on NBC.

On Wednesday, the NFL announced the 2023 International Series. The five-game schedule features three games in London, England (Falcons-Jaguars, Jaguars-Bills, and Ravens-Titans) and two games in Frankfurt, Germany (Dolphins-Chiefs and Colts-Patriots).

The NFL also announced four other contests on Wednesday:

The complete 2023 NFL Schedule is set to be revealed at 8:00pm ET on Thursday, May 11.

The NFL Preseason Schedule for 2023 will also be released in conjunction with the regular-season schedule. The schedule will begin with the NFL/Hall of Fame Game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio, on Thursday, Aug. 3. This year’s game pits the New York Jets against the Cleveland Browns at 8:00pm ET.

Super Bowl LVIII is slated for Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. The game will kickoff at 6:30pm ET and will be televised by CBS.

