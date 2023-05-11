Lions, Chiefs to kickoff 2023 NFL schedule on Thursday, Sept. 7

The Detroit Lions and the Kansas City Chiefs will kickoff the 2023 NFL schedule on Thursday, Sept. 7, the league has officially announced.

The Detroit Lions will travel to take on the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023. The game will be televised by NBC at 8:20pm ET.

Here it is… NFL KICKOFF 2023. 🗣 📺: 2023 NFL Schedule Release — Tonight 8pm ET on @NFLNetwork pic.twitter.com/Eo8WQvO8eZ — NFL (@NFL) May 11, 2023

Kansas City and Detroit last met during the 2019 season in Detroit, Mich. The Chiefs defeated the Lions in that contest, 34-30, at Ford Field. The two teams have met 14 times overall and the Chiefs currently hold a 9-5 advantage in the series.

On Wednesday, the NFL announced the 2023 International Series. The five-game schedule features three games in London, England (Falcons-Jaguars, Jaguars-Bills, and Ravens-Titans) and two games in Frankfurt, Germany (Dolphins-Chiefs and Colts-Patriots).

The NFL also announced four other contests on Wednesday:

The complete 2023 NFL Schedule is set to be revealed at 8:00pm ET on Thursday, May 11.

The NFL Preseason Schedule for 2023 will also be released in conjunction with the regular-season schedule. The schedule will begin with the NFL/Hall of Fame Game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio, on Thursday, Aug. 3. This year’s game pits the New York Jets against the Cleveland Browns at 8:00pm ET.

