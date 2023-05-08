NFL schedule release 2023: Full slate to be unveiled Thursday, May 11

The 2023 NFL Schedule release has been set for Thursday, May 11 at 8:00pm ET, the league has announced.

Last year, the complete NFL schedule was released by the league on Thursday, May 12. This will mark the fourth consecutive year that the NFL schedule has been released in May after the NFL Draft. Previously, the NFL had been releasing the schedule in mid-to-late April.

Prior to the complete schedule release, the NFL will unveil the following games:

International Games – Wednesday, May 10 on NFL Network and ESPN

on NFL Network and ESPN Black Friday Game – Wednesday, May 10 via Amazon

via Amazon Select individual games – Wednesday, May 10 on Fox & Friends and CBS Mornings

on Fox & Friends and CBS Mornings Select individual games – Thursday, May 11 on Today Show and Good Morning America

Kickoff of the 2023 regular-season is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 7 and usually features the Super Bowl champion, currently the Kansas City Chiefs, hosting an opponent to be determined.

The 2023 NFL schedule will feature a 17-game regular-season and a three-game preseason for only the third time.

The 2023 NFL Playoff Schedule is scheduled to begin on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024 with the Wild-Card Round. The Divisional Round will be played on the weekend of Jan. 20-21, followed by the AFC and NFC championship games on Sunday, Jan. 28.

Super Bowl LVIII is slated for Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. The game will kickoff at 6:30pm ET and will be televised by CBS.

The NFL Preseason Schedule for 2023 will also be released in conjunction with the regular-season schedule. The schedule will begin with the NFL/Hall of Fame Game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio, on Thursday, Aug. 3. This years game pits the New York Jets against the Cleveland Browns at 8:00pm ET.

Below are links to the 2023 NFL schedules for all 32 teams. Opponents for each team are set.

AFC East

AFC North

AFC South

AFC West

NFC East

NFC North

NFC South

NFC West