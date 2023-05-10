NFL schedule release 2023: Five International Series matchups set

Leading up to the release of the complete 2023 NFL schedule, the league has announced the five International Series matchups for next season.

The 2023 season will feature three International Series matchups in London, England, and two matchups in Frankfurt, Germany.

In the first game of the 2023 International Series, the Jacksonville Jaguars will host the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023 (Week 4) at Wembley Stadium in London. The game will be streamed live by ESPN+ at 9:30am ET.

For the first time ever, an NFL team will play a second International Series game. After playing the Falcons, the Jacksonville Jaguars will remain in London and will take on the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023 (Week 5). The game will be played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and it will be televised by the NFL Network at 9:30am ET.

The third and final London game this season will feature the Tennessee Titans hosting the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023 (Week 6). The two teams will square off at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and the game will be televised by the NFL Network at 9:30am ET.

The final two International Series games in 2023 will both be contested at Deutsch Bank Park in Frankfurt, Germany. On Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023 (Week 9), the Kansas City Chiefs will host the Miami Dolphins. The following week on Sunday, Nov. 12 (Week 10), the New England Patriots will host the Indianapolis Colts. Both contests will be televised live by the NFL Network at 9:30am ET.

Due to renovations, there will be no International Series game played at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, Mexico, this season.

