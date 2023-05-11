NFL schedule release 2023: NFC Championship rematch set for Week 13

Ahead of the 2023 NFL schedule release on Thursday night, FOX Sports has announced the date of the San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles contest.

The Philadelphia Eagles will host the San Francisco 49ers at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pa., on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023. The game will be televised by FOX at 4:25pm ET.

Excited to officially announce another game coming this year on FOX 🥁 Week 13, NFC Championship Rematch: @49ers vs @Eagles 🔥 Catch the full 2023 NFL Schedule Release Thursday, 8pm ET on NFL Network 📺pic.twitter.com/kQgxD5na0q — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) May 11, 2023

Philadelphia and San Francisco last met in the NFC Championship Game on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2023. The Eagles defeated the 49ers in that contest, 31-7, at Lincoln Financial Field. The two teams have met 36 times overall and the 49ers currently hold a 20-15-1 advantage in the series.

Earlier on Wednesday, the NFL announced the 2023 International Series. The five-game schedule features three games in London, England (Falcons-Jaguars, Jaguars-Bills, and Ravens-Titans) and two games in Frankfurt, Germany (Dolphins-Chiefs and Colts-Patriots).

The NFL also announced three other contests:

The complete 2023 NFL Schedule is set to be revealed at 8:00pm ET on Thursday, May 11. Kickoff of the 2023 regular-season is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 7 and should feature the Kansas City Chiefs hosting an opponent to be determined. The reigning Super Bowl champion typically opens the following season on a Thursday night at home.

The NFL Preseason Schedule for 2023 will also be released in conjunction with the regular-season schedule. The schedule will begin with the NFL/Hall of Fame Game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio, on Thursday, Aug. 3. This year’s game pits the New York Jets against the Cleveland Browns at 8:00pm ET.

