NFL schedule release 2023: Bengals-Chiefs set for New Year’s Eve

The 2023 NFL schedule release is set for Thursday night, and the league has announced the date of the Bengals-Chiefs matchup ahead of that complete reveal.

The Cincinnati Bengals will travel to take on the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., on New Year’s Eve, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023. The game will be televised by CBS at 4:25pm ET.

Burrow vs. Mahomes Part V. Coming on New Year's Eve. 👀 📺: 2023 NFL Schedule Release — Thursday 8pm ET on @NFLNetwork pic.twitter.com/tKWK0bifVH — NFL (@NFL) May 10, 2023

Kansas City and Cincinnati last met in the AFC Championship Game on January 29, 2023. The Chiefs defeated the Bengals in that contest, 23-20, at Arrowhead Stadium. The two teams have met 33 times overall and the Bengals hold an 18-15 lead.

Earlier on Wednesday, the NFL announced the 2023 International Series. The five-game schedule features three games in London, England (Falcons-Jaguars, Jaguars-Bills, and Ravens-Titans) and two games in Frankfurt, Germany (Dolphins-Chiefs and Colts-Patriots).

The complete 2023 NFL Schedule is set to be revealed at 8:00pm ET on Thursday, May 11. Kickoff of the 2023 regular-season is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 7 and should feature the the Kansas City Chiefs hosting an opponent to be determined. The reigning Super Bowl champion typically opens the following season on a Thursday night at home.

The NFL Preseason Schedule for 2023 will also be released in conjunction with the regular-season schedule. The schedule will begin with the NFL/Hall of Fame Game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio, on Thursday, Aug. 3. This years game pits the New York Jets against the Cleveland Browns at 8:00pm ET.

Football Schedules