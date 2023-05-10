NFL schedule release 2023: Inaugural Black Friday matchup revealed

The New York Jets will host the Miami Dolphins in the first Black Friday NFL game on Prime Video, Amazon has announced.

The Jets and Dolphins will square off at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., on Friday, Nov. 24, which is Week 12 of the 2023 NFL season. The game will kickoff at 3:00pm ET with live c0verage via Amazon’s streaming service, Prime Video.

Amazon will provide free access to the Dolphins-Jets matchup on Black Friday, even to those without a Prime membership. Coverage of the game will feature Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit on the call while Kaylee Hartung reports from the sidelines.

“We’re excited to be the home of the first-ever NFL Black Friday game, and what better way to kick off this new tradition than with a rivalry matchup between the Dolphins and the Jets,” said Marie Donoghue, vice president of global sports video, Amazon. “On one of the biggest shopping days of the year, we’re thrilled to offer another way to delight Amazon customers, and give all fans free access to this AFC East showdown.”

The complete 2023 NFL Schedule is set to be revealed at 8:00pm ET on Thursday, May 11. Prior to the full reveal, the league announced the five International Series matchups as well as select games.

Kickoff of the 2023 regular-season is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 7 and usually features the Super Bowl champion, currently the Kansas City Chiefs, hosting an opponent to be determined.

The 2023 NFL Playoff Schedule is scheduled to begin on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024 with the Wild-Card Round. The Divisional Round will be played on the weekend of Jan. 20-21, followed by the AFC and NFC championship games on Sunday, Jan. 28.

Super Bowl LVIII is slated for Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. The game will kickoff at 6:30pm ET and will be televised by CBS.

The NFL Preseason Schedule for 2023 will also be released in conjunction with the regular-season schedule. The schedule will begin with the NFL/Hall of Fame Game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio, on Thursday, Aug. 3. This years game pits the New York Jets against the Cleveland Browns at 8:00pm ET.

Football Schedules