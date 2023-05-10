NFL schedule release 2023: Giants-Eagles set for Christmas Day

The 2023 NFL schedule release is set for Thursday night. Ahead of the complete reveal, the league has announced the date of the Giants-Eagles contest.

The Philadelphia Eagles will host the New York Giants in an NFC East clash at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pa., on Christmas Day, Monday, Dec. 25, 2023. The game will be televised by FOX at 4:30pm ET.

Nothing like a NFC East rivalry on Christmas Day. 🎄 📺: 2023 NFL Schedule Release — Thursday 8pm ET on @NFLNetwork pic.twitter.com/9B1RUcp7Im — NFL (@NFL) May 10, 2023

Philadelphia and New York last met in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. The Eagles defeated the Giants in that contest, 38-7, at Lincoln Financial Field. The two teams have met 181 times overall and the Eagles currently hold a 92-87-2 advantage in the series.

Earlier on Wednesday, the NFL announced the 2023 International Series. The five-game schedule features three games in London, England (Falcons-Jaguars, Jaguars-Bills, and Ravens-Titans) and two games in Frankfurt, Germany (Dolphins-Chiefs and Colts-Patriots).

The NFL also announced that the Kansas City Chiefs will host the Cincinnati Bengals on New Year’s Eve, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023. The game will be televised by CBS at 4:25pm ET.

The complete 2023 NFL Schedule is set to be revealed at 8:00pm ET on Thursday, May 11. Kickoff of the 2023 regular-season is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 7 and should feature the the Kansas City Chiefs hosting an opponent to be determined. The reigning Super Bowl champion typically opens the following season on a Thursday night at home.

The NFL Preseason Schedule for 2023 will also be released in conjunction with the regular-season schedule. The schedule will begin with the NFL/Hall of Fame Game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio, on Thursday, Aug. 3. This years game pits the New York Jets against the Cleveland Browns at 8:00pm ET.

Football Schedules