The Texas Longhorns have canceled their future home-and-home football series with the Arizona State Sun Devils, according to a report from Chris Karpman of SunDevilSource.com.
The two schools were slated to open the two-game series in Tempe, Ariz., on Sept. 11, 2032 at Mountain America Stadium. The return trip to Austin, Texas, was scheduled for Sept. 10, 2033 at Darrell K Royal – Texas Memorial Stadium.
Per the report, the cancelation of yet another series involving an SEC program stems from the SEC’s move to a nine‑game conference schedule beginning in 2026. The Big 12 has operated under a nine‑game format since 2011, following the departures of Nebraska and Colorado.
BREAKING: Texas asked to be let out of its scheduled football home-and-home with ASU in 2032/2033, a source tells @SunDevilSource. The games won't be rescheduled.
The SEC's move to nine conference games led to this. It also jeopardizes ASU's…
News of the cancellation broke shortly after Arizona State announced a new home-and-home series with Stanford for the 2031 and 2032 seasons. The Sun Devils were previously scheduled to visit the Florida Gators in 2031, but that series was reported to be canceled last summer.
Despite the expanded league slates, both the SEC and Big 12 still require members to play at least one Power conference opponent outside of league play. Texas does not have another Power opponent scheduled for 2032 and 2033.
The move continues a plethora of nonconference cancellations across college football. Last week, Mississippi State canceled its future series with Texas Tech, while NC State and South Carolina mutually canceled their future home‑and‑home. Last month, it was revealed that Arizona State and Virginia Tech had canceled their 2034-35 series. NC State has also seen future matchups with Florida (2026, 2032) and Georgia (2033-34) removed from the schedule.
Other high‑profile series scrapped over the past year include Cal-BYU, Georgia-Louisville, Miami-South Carolina, Alabama-West Virginia, Nebraska-Tennessee, Ole Miss-BYU, Ole Miss-USC, and Cal-Florida.
Cancellations of P4 vs P4 OOC games does not bother me period.
Conferences games by far are very, very meaningful.
great move by texas, we need more utep and sam houston showdowns so arch can pose over 1 stars on 2 yard runs
This has to do with 9 conference game scheduling if you read the update in the shaded area. The games were for 2032 and 2033, so Arch will be posing in the NFL by then, but you should read the story and not just the headline.
stop making excuses for 9 game schedules like every other real conference has been doing. they never wouldve even changed to 9 games without the trash participation trophy playoff but keep carrying the water for tv execs who dont care about football. half the conference games are also trash now bc of the size of the leagues
arch will be posing for the columbus destroyers t sip
Stop using fake accounts to sound like some kind of authority.
Read the story and follow along with what’s really going on.
Just add a 13th game to the season.
I don’t like the sound of this. How concerned do we need to be about the Texas/Notre Dame games scheduled for 2028 and 2029?
Texas’ coaches and fans have spent the past several months complaining that Texas would have been in the playoff last season if only they had not played and lost to Ohio State. So it seems inevitable that the Texas-Notre Dame games will be cancelled.