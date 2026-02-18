Texas cancels future football series with Arizona State, per report

The Texas Longhorns have canceled their future home-and-home football series with the Arizona State Sun Devils, according to a report from Chris Karpman of SunDevilSource.com.

The two schools were slated to open the two-game series in Tempe, Ariz., on Sept. 11, 2032 at Mountain America Stadium. The return trip to Austin, Texas, was scheduled for Sept. 10, 2033 at Darrell K Royal – Texas Memorial Stadium.

Per the report, the cancelation of yet another series involving an SEC program stems from the SEC’s move to a nine‑game conference schedule beginning in 2026. The Big 12 has operated under a nine‑game format since 2011, following the departures of Nebraska and Colorado.

BREAKING: Texas asked to be let out of its scheduled football home-and-home with ASU in 2032/2033, a source tells @SunDevilSource. The games won't be rescheduled. ASU will play Stanford in 2031/2032. The SEC's move to nine conference games led to this. It also jeopardizes ASU's… — Chris Karpman (@ChrisKarpman) February 17, 2026

News of the cancellation broke shortly after Arizona State announced a new home-and-home series with Stanford for the 2031 and 2032 seasons. The Sun Devils were previously scheduled to visit the Florida Gators in 2031, but that series was reported to be canceled last summer.

Despite the expanded league slates, both the SEC and Big 12 still require members to play at least one Power conference opponent outside of league play. Texas does not have another Power opponent scheduled for 2032 and 2033.

The move continues a plethora of nonconference cancellations across college football. Last week, Mississippi State canceled its future series with Texas Tech, while NC State and South Carolina mutually canceled their future home‑and‑home. Last month, it was revealed that Arizona State and Virginia Tech had canceled their 2034-35 series. NC State has also seen future matchups with Florida (2026, 2032) and Georgia (2033-34) removed from the schedule.

Other high‑profile series scrapped over the past year include Cal-BYU, Georgia-Louisville, Miami-South Carolina, Alabama-West Virginia, Nebraska-Tennessee, Ole Miss-BYU, Ole Miss-USC, and Cal-Florida.

