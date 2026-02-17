Arizona State, Stanford schedule football series for 2031, 2032

The Arizona State Sun Devils and Stanford Cardinal have agreed to a home-and-home football series for the 2031 and 2032 seasons, the schools announced Tuesday.

The series opens on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2031, when Arizona State travels to Stanford Stadium in Stanford, Calif., to face the Cardinal. The following season, the matchup takes place in Tempe, Ariz., with the Sun Devils hosting the Cardinal at Mountain America Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2032.

Arizona State, a member of the Big 12 Conference, and Stanford, now representing the ACC, first met in 1978 and have played 33 times. Their most recent meeting came in 2022, when the Cardinal earned a 15-14 win in Stanford, but Arizona State maintains a one-game advantage in the overall series, 17-16.

Arizona State was previously scheduled to visit the Florida Gators in 2031 and host the Texas Longhorns in 2032. Both of those series have likely been canceled as schools reset their future non-conference slates due to adding extra league contests.

For Stanford, the addition of Arizona State gives the Cardinal two non-conference opponents for both the 2031 and 2032 seasons. Stanford is slated to visit San Jose State in the Bill Walsh Legacy Game at CEFCU Stadium on Sept. 20, 2031 and is currently slated to open the 2032 season at home against Vanderbilt on Sept. 4.

