South Carolina, Virginia Tech cancel future home-and-home football series

The South Carolina Gamecocks and Virginia Tech Hokies have canceled their future home-and-home football series, according to a report from VTScoop247.

South Carolina and Virginia Tech were previously scheduled to begin a home-and-home series at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, S.C., on Sept. 16, 2034. The series was set to conclude at Lane Stadium in Blacksburg, Va., the following season on Sept. 15, 2035.

Virginia Tech's future schedules website has reflected this for while now but… Virginia Tech and South Carolina mutually agreed to cancel their 2034-2035 games back on Dec. 17. #VTU #Hokies pic.twitter.com/YLMmbQLkHt — Doug Bowman (@DougBowman247) January 29, 2026

The series was canceled following both teams’ respective leagues adopting nine-game conference football schedules beginning in 2026. Both the ACC and SEC also require each league member to play at least one power foe outside of conference play for a total of 10 each season.

South Carolina, a member of the SEC, already has an annual power foe from the ACC — Clemson — on its schedule. Virginia Tech is slated to face Alabama in both the 2034 and 2035 seasons, which makes the South Carolina series unnecessary with nine conference games.

Several other high profile home-and-home series have been axed over the past year. Those include Cal-BYU, Georgia-Louisville, Georgia-NC State, Miami-South-Carolina, Alabama-West Virginia, Nebraska-Tennessee, NC State-Florida, Ole Miss-BYU, Ole Miss-USC, Cal-Florida, Texas Tech-Colorado, and others.

With the cancellation, South Carolina has one non-conference opening in 2034 and two in 2035. Virginia Tech now has two available slots in those seasons.

