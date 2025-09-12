Florida, Arizona State canceling future football series, per report

The Florida Gators and Arizona State Sun Devils are canceling their future home-and-home football series, according to a report from Swamp247.

Florida and Arizona State were previously scheduled to begin a home-and-home series at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe, Ariz., on Sept. 16, 2028. The series was set to conclude at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla., three seasons later on Sept. 13, 2031.

According to the Swamp247 report, Florida and Arizona State have “agreed in principle” to cancel their future home-and-home series. The contract for the series, which was agreed to by both schools in November 2019, includes a clause that will allow Florida to terminate without owing a penalty (relevant portions below):

Notwithstanding the foregoing, if the Terminating Party cancels because of: (II) A uniformly applicable change in conference scheduling of the Terminating Party’s conference that increases the number of conference football games the Terminating Party must play during a season in which a Game is scheduled or some other change in conference affiliation which prohibits one of the teams from playing a game, provided the Terminating Party communicates this requirement to the other Party no later than eighteen (18) months prior to each respective Game …then the Terminating Party will not owe or be entitled to any guaranteed payment under Section 2 or the contract termination fee under this Section 11 ($1.25 million for each canceled Game)

Last month, the SEC announced it will begin playing a nine-game conference football schedule in 2026, while also keeping at least one annual non-conference opponent from a Power conference. As a result, numerous teams will be making adjustments to their future football schedules for various reasons.

One reason will be due to the home/away game imbalance that a nine-game schedule brings. Every other season, league members will have four SEC games at home and five on the road. Add in the annual non-conference rivalry game with Florida State, and there is a possibility that Florida would have six or even seven power opponents away from the Swamp in 2028.

The cancellation of the series is also beneficial for Arizona State in terms of travel, as the Sun Devils were a member of the Pac-12 when the Florida series was contracted. Now in the Big 12, Arizona State can have several cross-country trips in conference play each season.

If it comes to fruition, the future Arizona State series will be the third canceled for Florida in the last year following series with California and NC State.

