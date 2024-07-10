California, Florida cancel future home-and-home football series

The California Golden Bears and Florida Gators have canceled their future football series, it was announced on Wednesday.

California and Florida were previously scheduled to begin a home-and-home series at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla., on Sept. 19, 2026. The series was set to conclude at Cal Memorial Stadium in Berkeley, Calif., on Sept. 4, 2027.

According to a release from California, the series with Florida has been canceled. It was not mentioned whether the cancellation was mutual or if any sort of fee will be owed by either school.

The cancellation of the series with Florida was made in conjunction with Cal’s announcement of the addition of a four-game, home-and-home series with the UCLA Bruins. Cal and UCLA begin play this fall in the ACC and Big Ten, respectively, after both departed the Pac-12 Conference.

Cal and UCLA will meet at California Memorial Stadium in Berkeley, Calif., on Sept. 5, 2026 and Sept. 2, 2028, with games at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., on Sept. 4, 2027 and Sept. 15, 2029.

With Cal’s move into the ACC, the school likely wants to play regional games in the non-conference. As for Florida, the SEC appears to be moving to a nine-game conference schedule in 2026, which necessitates the cancellation of several future games across the league.

Cal also announced today that they have moved a home game against the UNLV Rebels in 2026 from Sept. 5 to Oct. 3 that season. The game is part of a four-game, home-and-home series that appears to have been modified to just two games in Berkeley.

Football Schedules