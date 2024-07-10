UCLA replaces future Georgia, Auburn series with Utah, California

The UCLA Bruins have announced several changes to their future football schedules, including the cancellation of two SEC home-and-home series and the addition of series against two former Pac-12 opponents.

UCLA was previously scheduled to play a home-and-home series with the Georgia Bulldogs, beginning on Aug. 30, 2025 in Pasadena, Calif., and concluding on Sept. 5, 2026 in Athens, Ga.

The Bruins were also set to host the Auburn Tigers on Sept. 4, 2027 before returning the game on Sept. 2, 2028. Both the Georgia and Auburn series have been mutually canceled, according to the announcement from UCLA.

In place of Georgia in 2025, UCLA will begin a home-and-home series with the Utah Utes at the Rose Bowl on Aug. 30, 2025. The Bruins will return the trip five seasons later on Sept. 30 at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah.

UCLA begins play in the Big Ten Conference this fall, while Utah will compete in the Big 12 Conference.

UCLA has also scheduled a four-game, home-and-home series with the California Golden Bears. The two schools will meet at California Memorial Stadium in Berkeley, Calif., on Sept. 5, 2026 and Sept. 2, 2028, with games at the Rose Bowl on Sept. 4, 2027 and Sept. 15, 2029.

Cal begins plays in the ACC in 2024.

The Bruins also confirmed two games against the UC Davis Aggies that were previously reported. UCLA will host UC Davis on Aug. 27, 2027 and then again two seasons later on Sept. 1, 2029.

UCLA’s home game against UC Davis in 2027 was previously moved from Aug. 28 (Week Zero) to Sept. 4, but has now been moved back to Aug. 28 to accommodate the newly scheduled California contest.

