UCLA adds UC Davis to 2029 football schedule

The UCLA Bruins have added the UC Davis Aggies to their 2029 football schedule, FBSchedules.com has learned.

A copy of the football game contract with the University of California, Davis, was obtained from the University of California, Los Angeles, via a state public records request.

UCLA will host UC Davis at Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, Calif., on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2029. The Bruins will pay the Aggies a $575,000 guarantee for the contest, according to the copy of the contract.

The game will mark only the third meeting between the two California schools. In two previous meetings on the gridiron, UCLA defeated UC Davis 26-10 in 1932 and then again 49-0 two seasons later in 1934.

UCLA also has a previously announced home game scheduled against UC Davis during the 2027 season. The game was originally scheduled for Week Zero that season (Saturday, Aug. 28), but the date of the contest has been changed to Saturday, Sept. 4, according to an agreement contained within the contract for the new game in 2029.

UCLA was previously scheduled to host the Auburn Tigers on Sept. 4, 2027, so the status of the game is unknown.

Back in late March, it was reported by UGASports.com that the UCLA Bruins were in discussions with the Georgia Bulldogs to cancel their home-and-home series scheduled for the 2025 and 2026 seasons. The movement of the UC Davis game in 2027 in place of the Auburn game could signal that UCLA is preparing to alter or cancel that series as well.

In addition to hosting UC Davis in 2027, the Bruins are also scheduled to visit the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors on Sept. 18 that season.

The 2029 matchup between UCLA and UC Davis is the first scheduled non-conference matchup for that season for both schools.

