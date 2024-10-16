NC State, Florida cancel future home-and-home football series

The NC State Wolfpack and Florida Gators have canceled their future home-and-home football series, FBSchedules.com has learned.

NC State and Florida were previously scheduled to begin a home-and-home series at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., on Sept. 5, 2026. The series was set to conclude at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla., six seasons later on Oct. 16, 2032.

According to a copy of the termination agreement obtained from North Carolina State University via a public records request, the two schools have mutually agreed to cancel the two-game series. Neither school will pay the other a cancellation fee, per the copy of the agreement.

NC State has already moved to replace the canceled Florida game in 2026. The Wolfpack announced in May that they had scheduled a home-and-home football series with fellow ACC member Virginia for 2025 and 2026, with both games played as non-conference contests.

The exact date of the NC State-Virginia game in 2026 will be announced at a later date. The Wolfpack’s 2026 non-conference slate also includes home games against the Richmond Spiders on Sept. 12 and the Appalachian State Mountaineers on Sept. 26. NC State will also travel to face the Vanderbilt Commodores on Sept. 19 that season.

Florida is now down to two scheduled non-conference games in 2026. The Gators are slated to host the Campbell Camels on Sept. 12 and visit the in-state rival Florida State Seminoles on Nov. 28.

The future NC State series is the second canceled for Florida this year. Back in July, it was announced that Florida’s two-game series with the California Golden Bears in 2026 and 2027 had been canceled.

