Mississippi State cancels future football series with Texas Tech

The Mississippi State Bulldogs have canceled their future home-and-home football series with the Texas Tech Red Raiders, according to a report from the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.

The two schools were slated to open the series in Starkville on Sept. 9, 2028, with the return trip to Lubbock scheduled for Sept. 8, 2029. Mississippi State would have hosted the first leg at Davis Wade Stadium before traveling to Jones AT&T Stadium the following year.

Per the report, the cancelation stems from the SEC’s move to a nine‑game conference schedule beginning in 2026. The Big 12 has operated under a nine‑game format since 2011, following the departures of Nebraska and Colorado.

Despite the expanded league slates, both the SEC and Big 12 still require members to play at least one Power conference opponent outside of league play, bringing the total to 10 Power opponents each season. Mississippi State does not have another Power opponent scheduled for 2028 or 2029, and with the SEC’s rotation giving the Bulldogs five road games in odd‑numbered years, the program likely opted to drop the series.

Texas Tech is also left without a Power opponent in both seasons and will need to secure a replacement.

The move continues a wave of nonconference reshuffling across college football. Earlier this week, NC State and South Carolina mutually canceled their future home‑and‑home due to the new nine‑game formats. Last month, it was revealed that Texas Tech and Virginia Tech had canceled their 2034-35 series. NC State has also seen future matchups with Florida (2026, 2032) and Georgia (2033-34) removed from the schedule.

Other high‑profile series scrapped over the past year include Cal-BYU, Georgia-Louisville, Miami-South Carolina, Alabama-West Virginia, Nebraska-Tennessee, Ole Miss-BYU, Ole Miss-USC, Cal-Florida, and Texas Tech-Colorado.

