NFL schedule 2025: Amazon to stream Black Friday, Christmas Night games

Two more contests have been announced ahead of the 2025 NFL schedule release, and both will be streamed live via Amazon’s Prime Video.

The Black Friday contest will feature the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles hosting the Chicago Bears at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pa., on Friday, Nov. 28, 2025 (Week 13). The game will kickoff at 3:00pm ET and it will be streamed via Prime Video.

The second contest announced is slated for Christmas Night, Thursday, Dec. 25, and it features the Denver Broncos traveling to face the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. (Week 17). The game will be streamed live via Amazon’s Prime Video beginning at 8:15pm ET.

“Black Friday Football has quickly emerged as a new tradition on the national sports calendar, and we are ecstatic to feature the Super Bowl champions in this tentpole event for the second year in a row,” said Jay Marine, VP and global head of sports and ads, Prime Video. “The viewership of last year’s Black Friday game grew more than 40 percent year-over-year, and we’re equally excited to present a Christmas thriller between the Chiefs and Broncos in prime time, featuring some of the biggest names in the sport.”

The complete NFL schedule for the 2025 season is set for release on Wednesday, May 14 at 8:00pm ET. In the lead up to that reveal, the league is announcing select game dates and kickoff times.

The NFL Schedule for 2025 will begin with the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles hosting the Dallas Cowboys in an NFC East matchup on Thursday, Sept. 4, the league announced Monday. The Cowboys-Eagles game, which will be played at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, will be televised by NBC and streamed via Peacock at 8:20pm ET.

Below are all of the matchups that have been officially announced by the NFL so far:

WEEK 1

Thursday, Sept. 4

Cowboys at Eagles – 8:20pm, NBC/Peacock

WEEK 13

Friday, Nov. 28

Bears at Eagles – 3:00pm, Prime Video

WEEK 16

Saturday, Dec. 20

Eagles at Commanders – TBA, FOX

Packers at Bears – TBA, FOX

WEEK 17

Thursday, Dec. 25

Broncos at Chiefs – 8:15pm, Prime Video

Saturday, Dec. 27

Matchup TBA – Peacock

In April, the league announced the matchup for the 2025 NFL/Hall of Fame Game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio. This years game pits the Detroit Lions against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, July 31.

The NFL Playoff Schedule is scheduled to begin on Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026 with the Wild-Card Round. The Divisional Round will be played the weekend of Jan. 17-18, followed by the AFC and NFC championship games on Sunday, Jan. 25.

Super Bowl LX is slated for Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. The game will kickoff at 6:30pm ET and will be televised by NBC and streamed via Peacock.

Below are links to the 2025 NFL schedules for all 32 teams. Opponents for each team are set, while dates will be updated as they are announced this week.

