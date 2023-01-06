FBS college football teams with non-conference openings in 2023

Most Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) teams have their non-conference football schedules set for the 2023 season, but a handful still need one game or have not revealed their final opponent.

Two schools, Jacksonville State and Sam Houston, are currently in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) but are moving up to the FBS and will compete in Conference USA beginning in 2023. Both schools have yet to announce their fourth and final non-conference opponent.

The New Mexico State Aggies, which are joining Conference USA after five seasons as an FBS Independent, are actually over-scheduled by a few games based on public announcements and records searches to date. We currently have seven non-conference opponents listed for NM State, but that will need to be whittled down to four. However, the Aggies have the option to play five non-conference opponents if their game against Hawaii remains on the schedule.

A tweet by Las Cruces Sun-News reporter Jason Groves indicates that NM State will play five non-conference games in 2023 with previously scheduled contests against Louisiana and San Diego State dropping off the slate. If that is indeed finalized, both Louisiana and San Diego State will need one game.

The 12 other opponents that play Hawaii could also play a 13th game in 2023 due to the Hawaii Exemption, but that is the exception rather than the norm so we won’t speculate on that. Currently, none of those 12 teams are set to play 13 games next season.

Below are the teams that currently have one non-conference opening in 2023, or their final opponent has not been officially announced (as of Jan. 6, 2023).

Baylor

Texas State (9/2), Utah (9/9)

Baylor has two of their three non-conference opponents scheduled. Their third game will likely be against an opponent from the FCS.

Jacksonville State

at Coastal Carolina (9/9), Eastern Michigan (9/23), at South Carolina (11/4)

Jacksonville State has three of their four non-conference opponents scheduled. Their fourth game will likely be against an opponent from the FCS.

Louisiana

Northwestern State (9/2), at UAB (9/16), at Minnesota (9/30), New Mexico State (10/14; may not be played)

As previously mentioned, Louisiana’s game against New Mexico State may not be played in 2023 due to the Aggies moving to a conference and having to trim games. If that happens, expect Louisiana to schedule one of the available teams listed here since they already have an FCS opponent.

Miami (Fla.)

Miami Ohio (9/2), Texas A&M (9/9), at Temple (9/23)

A source told FBSchedules.com recently that Miami has still not finalized their fourth opponent for 2023. It could be against an FCS opponent or from one of the other FBS teams that need a game.

Ohio

LIU (9/2), at Florida Atlantic (9/9), Iowa State (9/16)

Ohio already has an FCS opponent scheduled, LIU, so their fourth and final opponent should come from one of the other teams mentioned here.

Sam Houston

at BYU (9/2), Air Force (9/9; in Houston, TX), at Houston (9/23)

Sam Houston has three of their four non-conference opponents scheduled. Their fourth game will likely be against an opponent from the FCS.

San Diego State

Idaho State (8/26; Week Zero), UCLA (9/9), at Oregon State (9/16), New Mexico State (no date; may not be played)

Like Louisiana, San Diego State may also be in need of a non-conference opponent in 2023. Their game with NM State was scheduled for Sept. 2, but NM State later scheduled a home contest against Western Illinois on the same date.

SMU

Louisiana Tech (9/2), at Oklahoma (9/6), at TCU (9/23)

SMU has three of their four non-conference opponents scheduled. Their fourth game will likely be against an FCS school.

Southern Miss

at Florida State (9/9), Tulane (9/16), at Mississippi State (11/18)

Southern Miss athletics director Jeremy McClain said last month on a radio show that the school is in the process of adding Alcorn State to their schedule, but the contract has not been finalized yet.

Tulane

South Alabama (9/2), Ole Miss (9/9), at Southern Miss (9/16)

Tulane head coach Willie Fritz said on Thursday that they will host Nicholls in 2023. The game will likely be on Sept. 23.