Miami adds Bethune-Cookman to 2023 football schedule

The Miami Hurricanes have added the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats to their 2023 football schedule, according to a report from the Miami Herald.

Miami will host Bethune-Cookman at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, per the report.

The addition of Bethune-Cookman completes Miami’s non-conference slate for 2023. The Hurricanes are scheduled to open the season at home on Saturday, Sept. 2 against the Miami RedHawks. Miami will also host the Texas A&M Aggies on Sept. 9 and travel to take on the Temple Owls on Sept. 23.

In ACC action next fall, Miami will host Georgia Tech, Virginia, Clemson, and Louisville and will travel to Florida State, North Carolina, Boston College, and NC State. The complete ACC football schedule for 2023 will be announced on Monday, Jan. 30 at 7:00pm ET on the ACC Network.

The 2023 season will be the second for the Hurricanes under head coach Mario Cristobal, who went 5-7 (3-5 ACC) in his first season. Cristobal played for Miami from 1989 through 1992 and also coached there from 1998 through 2000 as a graduate assistant. He later returned to Miami as tight ends coach in 2004 before overseeing the offensive line in 2006.

Bethune-Cookman is a member of the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). The 2023 season will be the first for the Wildcats under new head coach Ed Reed, who played for the Hurricanes from 1998 through 2001 and later returned to Miami to serve in administrative roles from 2020 through 2022.

