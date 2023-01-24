SMU adds Prairie View A&M to 2023 football schedule

The SMU Mustangs have added the Prairie View A&M Panthers to their 2023 football schedule, the school announced on Tuesday.

SMU will host Prairie View A&M at Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. The game will mark the first-ever meeting between the two schools on the gridiron.

Prairie View A&M is a public historically black land-grant university in Prairie View, Texas. The Panthers compete in the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS).

With the addition of Prairie View A&M, SMU has completed their non-conference schedule for the 2023 season. The Mustangs are scheduled to open the season with a home contest against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs on Saturday, Sept. 2. SMU will also travel to take on the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday, Sept. 9 and will visit Fort Worth to face the TCU Horned Frogs in the Battle for the Iron Skillet on Saturday Sept. 23.

The SMU Mustangs are the third non-conference opponent for Prairie View A&M for the 2023 season. The Panthers are also scheduled to host the Abilene Christian Wildcats on Saturday, Sept. 9 and travel to face the HCU Huskies on Saturday, Oct. 14.

