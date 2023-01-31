Baylor adds LIU to complete 2023 football schedule

The Baylor Bears have added the LIU Sharks to their 2023 football schedule, the school announced on Tuesday.

Baylor will host LIU at McLane Stadium in Waco, Texas, on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. The game will mark the first-ever meeting between the two schools on the gridiron.

LIU is a member of the Northeast Conference (NEC) in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). The Sharks finished the 2022 season 4-7 overall and 4-3 in NEC play.

In other non-conference action in 2023, Baylor will host the Texas State Bobcats on Saturday, Sept. 2 and the Utah Utes on Saturday, Sept. 9.

The announcement of Baylor’s complete 2023 Big 12 football schedule with dates was also made today. The Bears will open Big 12 action on Saturday, Sept. 23 at home in Waco against the Texas Longhorns.

Other Big 12 foes scheduled to visit McLane Stadium in 2023 include Texas Tech on Oct. 7, Iowa State on Oct. 28, Houston on Nov. 4, and West Virginia on Nov. 25.

Baylor will travel to take on UCF on Sept. 30, Cincinnati on Oct. 21, Kansas State on Nov. 11, and TCU on Nov. 18.

