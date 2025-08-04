Virginia adds Arkansas State to 2027 football schedule

The Virginia Cavaliers have added the Arkansas State Red Wolves to their 2027 football schedule, according to a report by AStateNation.

Virginia will host Arkansas State at Scott Stadium in Charlotteville, Va., on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2027, per the report. The game will mark the first-ever meeting between the two schools on the gridiron.

The Cavaliers will pay the Red Wolves a $700,000 guarantee for the game, and the Red Wolves will also receive a $400,000 payment from the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets as part of the deal. Arkansas State was previously scheduled to play at Georgia Tech on Sept. 4, 2027, but the game has been pushed back one season to Sept. 2, 2028, according to the AStateNation report.

Virginia’s contest with Arkansas State in 2027 replaces a previously scheduled game against the Indiana Hoosiers, which was canceled earlier this year.

With the addition of Arkansas State, Virginia now has two non-conference opponents set for the 2027 season. The Cavaliers are also scheduled to host the William & Mary Tribe in Charlottesville on Sept. 25, one week after facing Arkansas State.

The ACC previously announced its conference opponents for the 2027 season. Virginia is scheduled to host NC State, Pitt, SMU, and Virginia Tech and travel to Boston College, Georgia Tech, Miami, and North Carolina.

Virginia is the third announced non-conference opponent for Arkansas State in 2027. The Red Wolves are also scheduled to host the Memphis Tigers at Centennial Bank Stadium in Jonesboro, Ark., on Sept. 11 and will also travel to face the Missouri State Bears at Robert W. Plaster Stadium in Springfield, Mo., on Sept. 25.

