ACC football schedule: Opponents, format set for 2024 through 2030 season

The ACC football schedule opponents and format have been set for the 2024 through 2030 seasons, the conference announced on Monday.

The 2024 ACC football season will be the first for the league as a 17-team conference fallowing the addition of the California Golden Bears, SMU Mustangs, and Stanford Cardinal.

Beginning in 2024, the 17-team ACC will play an eight-game conference schedule with four non-conference contests.

With the 3-5-5 format, each ACC team will continue to play an eight-game conference schedule with four non-conference opponents each season. All 17 teams will play each other at least twice in 7 years, once at home and once on the road. The current 14 ACC members will play in California three times over the seven years and no team will travel to California for a conference game in back-to-back seasons.

Additionally, all 17 ACC teams will compete in one division after the Atlantic and Coastal Divisions were eliminated last year. The two teams with the highest winning percentage in conference play will advance to the ACC Football Championship Game, which is held annually at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.

The new ACC schedule model has also protected 16 annual matchups. Per the ACC, “…11 are retained from the current 3-5-5 schedule model, two are restored rivalries from the divisional format in Miami-Virginia Tech and NC State-Wake Forest and the three new schools fill the remaining three.” Below are the 16 annual matchups:

Boston College-Syracuse

Boston College-Pitt

Syracuse-Pitt

North Carolina-Virginia

North Carolina-Duke

North Carolina-NC State

NC State-Wake Forest

NC State-Duke

Duke-Wake Forest

Virginia Tech-Virginia

Florida State-Clemson

Miami-Florida State

Miami-Virginia Tech

Stanford-Cal

Stanford-SMU

Cal-SMU

“We are extremely excited to welcome Cal, SMU and Stanford to the ACC and look forward to having them compete beginning in the fall of 2024,” said ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips, Ph.D. “Throughout the entire scheduling model process, the membership was incredibly thoughtful and purposeful in building a creative, flexible and aggressive conference scheduling model while keeping the student-athlete experience at the forefront. The excitement and anticipation for our teams, alumni and fans will undoubtedly build as we look ahead to the future of this incredible conference.”

Listed below are the complete list of opponents for each ACC team for the 2024 through 2030 seasons (will be updated throughout the evening):

