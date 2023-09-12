Arkansas State to play at TCU in 2026, at Georgia Tech in 2027

The Arkansas State Red Wolves will play at the TCU Horned Frogs in 2026 and at the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in 2027, per a report by AStateNation on Tuesday.

Arkansas State will travel to face the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas, on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026. The Red Wolves will receive a $1.25 million guarantee for the game, according to the copy of the contract obtained by AStateNation.

Arkansas State and TCU have met twice on the gridiron in a home-and-home series that began in 1999 in Jonesboro, Ark. The Horned Frogs won that contest 24-21, and then defeated the Red Wolves the following season in Fort Worth, 52-3.

In other non-conference action in 2026, Arkansas State is scheduled to visit the Memphis Tigers to open the season on Sept. 5.

Arkansas State will travel to take on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field in Atlanta, Ga., on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2027. The Red Wolves will collect a $1.1 million guarantee for the contest, which will mark the first-ever meeting between the two schools on the gridiron.

The 2027 non-conference schedule for Arkansas State also includes a home matchup with the Memphis Tigers on Sept. 11 and a road contest at the Texas A&M Aggies on a date to be determined.

