Indiana cancels Virginia football series, schedules another FCS opponent

The Indiana Hoosiers have been busy adjusting their future football schedules lately, adding games against the Kennesaw State Owls in 2027 and the Eastern Illinois Panthers in 2029, which was previously reported.

The Kennesaw State contest that was added for the 2027 season was set for Sept. 4, which was the same date that Indiana was scheduled to visit the Virginia Cavaliers in the first game of a home-and-home series. The Hoosiers and Cavaliers were slated to complete their two-game series on Sept. 16, 2028 at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind.

Per a report from The Herald-Times, Indiana has canceled the series with Virginia and will pay the Cavaliers a $500,000 cancellation fee, per the terms of the original contract. The two-game series has also been removed from the official website of Virginia athletics.

According to a copy of a contract obtained by FBSchedules.com, Indiana has scheduled a Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) opponent for the 2028 season. Indiana will host the Austin Peay Governors at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2028. The Hoosiers will pay the Governors a $400,000 guarantee for playing the game, per the copy of the contract.

The Indiana-Austin Peay game in 2028 will mark the first-ever gridiron meeting between the two schools.

Austin Peay is a member of the United Athletic Conference (UAC) in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). The Governors last won a conference championship in 2023 and appeared in the FCS Playoffs the same season.

With Austin Peay joining the 2028 slate, Indiana now has two scheduled non-conference opponents for that season. Following the opener against Austin Peay, the Hoosiers are scheduled to host the Eastern Michigan Eagles on Sept. 9.

In Big Ten action in 2028, Indiana will host Illinois, Maryland, Oregon, Purdue, and Washington and travel to Northwestern, Penn State, UCLA, and Wisconsin.

