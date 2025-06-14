Indiana adds Kennesaw State to 2027 football schedule

The Indiana Hoosiers have added the Kennesaw State Owls to their 2027 football schedule, according to a report by Kai Millette of the The Sentinel.

Per a copy of the contract obtained by Millette via an open records request, Indiana will host Kennesaw State at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind., on Sept. 4, 2027. The Hoosiers will pay the Owls a $1.3 million guarantee for the game.

Indiana is also set to host Kennesaw State this season on Sept. 6, which we reported last March. The Hoosiers will pay the Owls the same guarantee as in 2027 — $1.3 million.

In addition to this years trip, Kennesaw State football is scheduled to travel to Bloomington again on Sept. 4 2027 to face the Indiana Hoosiers @FBSchedules pic.twitter.com/IBFD8nhbgm — Kai Millette (@KaiMillette) June 11, 2025

Indiana was previously scheduled to visit the Virginia Cavaliers in the first game of a home-and-home series on Sept. 4, 2027, but are now hosting Kennesaw State instead. So the Virginia game has either been rescheduled or could be canceled along with the return game in Bloomington in 2028. We have requested information from both schools and will report any new findings.

Indiana and Virginia announced their home-and-home series back in December 2021. According to the copy of the contract obtained in a prior records request, the series carries a $500,000 cancellation fee for each game.

After opening the 2027 season against Kennesaw State, Indiana is scheduled to play two more non-conference games in Bloomington. The Hoosiers are slated to host the Indiana State Sycamores on Sept. 11 and the UMass Minutemen on Sept 18.

In Big Ten action in 2027, Indiana will square off with Iowa, Michigan, Penn State, and Rutgers at home and Illinois, Michigan State, Minnesota, Purdue, and USC on the road.

Indiana is the second non-conference opponent for Kennesaw State in 2027, joining a Sept. 25 trip to Lafayette, La., to face the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns.

Football Schedules

Future Indiana Football Schedules

Future Kennesaw State Football Schedules

Future Virginia Football Schedules