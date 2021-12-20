Virginia, Indiana schedule home-and-home football series for 2027-2028

The Virginia Cavaliers and Indiana Hoosiers have scheduled a home-and-home football series for the 2027 and 2028 seasons, the schools reported Monday.

In the first game of the series, Virginia will host Indiana at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, Va., on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2027. The second game of the series will take place at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2028.

The sides have done battle four times on the gridiron, with Indiana taking the two most recent tilts in 2017 and 2018. Virginia took a 2-0 series edge in 2009 and 2011.

Indiana now has two games slated for the 2027 non-league docket. FCS foe Indiana State will visit Bloomington on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2027. Virginia will travel to C-USA opponent Liberty on that same date. The Cavaliers have a 2028 contest slated with Richmond of the FCS, with the date still to be determined.

